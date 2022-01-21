Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

David Moyes hails ‘humble’ Hammers but wants more ‘layers’ to maintain challenge

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 10:33 pm
David Moyes has guided West Ham into the top four (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes has guided West Ham into the top four (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes is adopting an All Blacks-style recruitment policy as he bids to keep West Ham challenging towards the top end of the Premier League.

The New Zealand rugby team famously have a simple rule when it comes to squad selection, namely ‘no d***heads’.

Moyes has so far relied on his “humble” set of players to lift West Ham into the top four, a position they will try to cement when they head to Manchester United on Saturday.

So, when quizzed about possibly taking a leaf out of the book of the three-time rugby world champions, he said: “That’s a really good question because I don’t think any manager wants d***heads.

“And I don’t know if you can correlate d***heads with big egos, there is a difference. You can have a big ego and not be a d***head.

“We are still building here at West Ham. We have to keep putting a few layers on before we can be talked about as challenging.

“If possible I would like to give the West Ham supporters someone else they can shout about, someone else they can see a continued line of us trying to keep it going.”

At Old Trafford West Ham will come up against arguably the biggest star in world football in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick had to speak to the Portugal forward after he showed his displeasure at being substituted during the second half at Brentford on Wednesday night.

Moyes, whose brief spell in charge of United ended almost eight years ago, says managing the egos of the top players is part of the job at the big clubs.

“It’s a big thing, it really is, for all coaches at all the clubs. It will be the same at a lot of the other big clubs,” added Moyes.

“But I have to say you’re talking about, what, the best player in the world? He’s phenomenal, that he can do what he’s done. For me the biggest thing about Ronaldo is his hunger to play and his hunger to not let up.

“For a manager he must be a great player because he’s got a level of commitment, preparation, dedication to the game and himself which will always give him a chance of being effective.

“At the big clubs you’ll always get players with egos and that’s a part of the job.

“We’ve got a humble group of players. Very honest. I’ve got to say a great group who have got a tougher mentality now than they’ve ever had.”

