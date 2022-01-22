Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic striker Daizen Maeda to miss Rangers clash after Japan call-up

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 9:03 am
Daizen Maeda has been called up by Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic have lost Daizen Maeda for the visit of Rangers after the striker was called up for Japan.

Maeda will not be joined by Reo Hatate, who has dropped out of the international squad, while there was no place for Yosuke Ideguchi.

The three Japanese players all made their Celtic debuts in a 2-0 victory against Hibernian on Monday with Maeda getting the opening goal.

Celtic’s other Japanese international, Kyogo Furuhashi, is missing from the squad because of a hamstring injury.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has warned fans not to expect a swift return for the forward and he is also set to miss the derby on February 2.

Japan face China on January 27 and Saudi Arabia on February 1 in World Cup qualifiers, meaning Maeda will miss cinch Premiership games against Hearts, Dundee United and Rangers.

His absence means Celtic are likely to have to turn to Giorgos Giakoumakis as their main striking threat.

The Greek striker has had a slow start to his Celtic career but returned from knee surgery off the bench against Hibs.

Another striker, Albian Ajeti, is out with a hamstring injury as it stands.

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic will also miss the same three matches after he was called up for the Asian World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Rangers will be missing Alfredo Morelos for the derby clash after the striker was called up by Colombia.

Ibrox midfielder Joe Aribo could also miss the game, depending on how far his Nigeria team progress in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Celtic would have had the right to seek a postponement if they had three or more players called up for international duty.

