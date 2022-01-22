Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Foxes fixed on bouncing back quickly after Spurs shock – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 1:45 pm
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall says Leicester will bounce back from their Tottenham disappointment (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall says Leicester will bounce back from their Tottenham disappointment (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall insists Leicester can use their late collapse against Tottenham as inspiration.

The midfielder admits morale was low after they conceded two quickfire Steven Bergwijn goals in stoppage time to lose 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Foxes next host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and are aiming to reduce the 10-point gap to the top seven.

Defeat by Spurs hit their hopes of mounting a European challenge but Dewsbury-Hall believes they can use it to their advantage.

He told the club’s official website: “I’ve never experienced anything like that but, of course, hopefully I won’t experience anything like that again. That’s football, you can never predict what’s going to happen.

“The game is never won, no matter what the time is, so it’s something you can definitely learn from.

“That’s the only positive you can take. It’s something a lot of people will be looking at and it’s about moving forward in a positive manner because no one wants that happen again. It’s an awful feeling but it’s about dusting ourselves down now and moving onto the next game.

“It was quite a shock, to be honest. I think for a lot of the players, it’s something you’re not used to seeing. We played 94 minutes of the game really well and it was just that last lapse of judgement at the end that cost us.

“It was really low in there and the players were just so upset for ourselves and the fans but we can put it right at the weekend against Brighton.

“That’s the good thing about the Premier League. You’ve got a quick chance to bounce back, you’ve just got to try and learn from that, try and take what you can and move on and move forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal