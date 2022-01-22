Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dan Evans defeat ends British singles hopes – day six at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 2:59 pm
Dan Evans was Britain’s final singles representative (Simon Baker/AP)
Dan Evans was Britain’s final singles representative (Simon Baker/AP)

British singles hopes at the Australian Open ended with Dan Evans’ comprehensive defeat by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev also fell but there were wins for title favourite Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka continued to battle her serving demons in victory over Marketa Vondrousova while Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep also made it through.

Picture of the day

Australian Alex de Minaur leaps into a forehand during his win over Pablo Andujar
Australian Alex de Minaur leaps into a forehand during his win over Pablo Andujar (Simon Baker/AP)

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

Doubles trio

British singles interest may be over but the country is still represented by three players in the men’s doubles, with Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram joining Jamie Murray (and Bruno Soares) and Neal Skupski (and Wesley Koolhof) in the third round.

Fallen seeds

Women: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (10), Daria Kasatkina (25), Tamara Zidansek (29), Marketa Vondrousova (31)
Men: Andrey Rublev (5), Roberto Bautista Agut (15), Dan Evans (24)

Who’s up next?

Ashleigh Barty takes on Naomi Osaka's conqueror Amanda Anisimova
Ashleigh Barty takes on Naomi Osaka’s conqueror Amanda Anisimova (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Ashleigh Barty’s title credentials at her home grand slam face their first real test as she takes on Naomi Osaka’s conqueror Amanda Anisimova in the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Rafael Nadal will look to continue his good form in Melbourne when he faces Adrian Mannarino while Alexander Zverev meets Denis Shapovalov.

Elsewhere, there is sure to be a packed house for Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis’ third-round match in the men’s doubles against Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal