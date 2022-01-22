Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon pegged back by Bristol Rovers in derby draw

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 3:31 pm
Sam Finley scored Rovers’ equaliser (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sam Finley scored a fortuitous equaliser to earn Bristol Rovers a 1-1 draw at Swindon in a high-intensity west country derby.

Chances fell to both teams inside the opening 10 minutes as Ben Gladwin failed to keep his effort on target and Rovers’ Ryan Loft arrived too late into the box to get on the end of Aaron Collins’ cross.

Tyreece Simpson put Swindon in front with a curling strike from outside the box in the 16th minute, scoring his 11th goal of the season.

Rovers responded with an equaliser before half-time as Finley’s cross nestled in the back of the net despite Collins claiming to have got the final touch.

A foul-ridden start to the second half resulted in Robins full-back Ellis landolo picking up the fourth yellow card of the match with emotions clearly running high.

Strikers Harry McKirdy and Loft tested both keepers with tame shots on target but neither could force a breakthrough in a goalless second half.

