Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Drone halts play at Brentford

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: January 22, 2022, 4:25 pm
A drone flies over the stadium leading to a delay in play at Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday January 22, 2022.
A drone flies over the stadium leading to a delay in play at Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday January 22, 2022.

Play in the Premier League match between Brentford and Wolves was halted for almost 20 minutes due to a drone hovering above the ground.

With 31 minutes gone, the drone appeared above Brentford’s Community Stadium in west London, close to Heathrow Airport.

Referee Peter Bankes and fourth official Martin Atkinson ordered the players off the field in accordance with Premier League rules, with the stadium announcer confirming play had been stopped due to an “unofficial drone”.

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Wolves manager Bruno Lage (left) and Brentford manager Thomas Frank (right) look up at the drone (Nick Potts/PA)

Both sets of players looked baffled with Wolves captain Conor Coady asking Bankes “what is going on?”

The teams eventually re-emerged at 3.50pm and had a brief warm-up before play restarted, with 19 minutes of the first half still remaining.

There had already been a six-minute delay after a sickening clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry which left both bleeding heavily.

Half-time arrived with the score goalless, 71 minutes after the match kicked off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]