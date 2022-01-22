Sutton secure a point against Northampton despite Craig Eastmond dismissal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton clung on to a 0-0 draw against League Two promotion rivals Northampton after being reduced to 10 men.

They played the last 16 minutes a man light after Craig Eastmond was dismissed for a dangerous challenge.

Both sides had their goalkeepers to thank for earning a point with Dean Bouzanis and Liam Roberts making key saves in either half.

The hosts started the game brightly with Omar Bugiel firing over after seven minutes before Alistair Smith had a shot saved.

Bouzanis got the better of Chanka Zimba in a one-on-one to prevent Northampton going ahead.

Town’s Sam Hoskins had a shot comfortably saved after 34 minutes, before Isaac Olaofe failed to find the target with a mis-hit shot at the other end.

Visiting keeper Roberts made a great close-range save to keep out Will Randall early in the second period.

David Ajiboye fired over from distance after 55 minutes as Sutton enjoyed a good start to the half.

Eastmond received his marching orders for a high challenge on Mitch Pinnock but United successfully shut up shop in a scrappy end to the game.