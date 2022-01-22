Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton secure a point against Northampton despite Craig Eastmond dismissal

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:07 pm
Craig Eastmond was sent off for Sutton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sutton clung on to a 0-0 draw against League Two promotion rivals Northampton after being reduced to 10 men.

They played the last 16 minutes a man light after Craig Eastmond was dismissed for a dangerous challenge.

Both sides had their goalkeepers to thank for earning a point with Dean Bouzanis and Liam Roberts making key saves in either half.

The hosts started the game brightly with Omar Bugiel firing over after seven minutes before Alistair Smith had a shot saved.

Bouzanis got the better of Chanka Zimba in a one-on-one to prevent Northampton going ahead.

Town’s Sam Hoskins had a shot comfortably saved after 34 minutes, before Isaac Olaofe failed to find the target with a mis-hit shot at the other end.

Visiting keeper Roberts made a great close-range save to keep out Will Randall early in the second period.

David Ajiboye fired over from distance after 55 minutes as Sutton enjoyed a good start to the half.

Eastmond received his marching orders for a high challenge on Mitch Pinnock but United successfully shut up shop in a scrappy end to the game.

