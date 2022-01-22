Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Chaplin completes comeback as Ipswich rally to beat Accrington

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:09 pm
Conor Chaplin grabbed Ipswich’s winner (Nigel French/PA)
Conor Chaplin grabbed Ipswich's winner (Nigel French/PA)

Goals from Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin gave Ipswich three vital Sky Bet League One points from a 2-1 victory against Accrington.

The result kept Town’s chances of securing a play-off place alive but dented the visitors’ top-six ambitions as their five-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Accrington took the lead in the 15th minute through a fine shot from the edge of the penalty area by Ethan Hamilton but the Tractor Boys equalised through Burns eight minutes later when he clipped the ball over Accrington’s keeper Toby Savin following a defence-splitting pass from Bersant Celina.

With 15 minutes left until the break Celina was in the thick of the action again. His cross from the left found Chaplin, whose header went just over the bar.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou’s header from a corner by Sean McConville clipped the top of the bar and Savin beat away a shot from Celina.

Chaplin gave Town the lead in the 65th minute after Sam Morsy’s quick free-kick found Janoi Donacien, who cut the ball back for Chaplin to hammer home and secure the win for Ipswich.

