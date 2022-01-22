Conor Chaplin completes comeback as Ipswich rally to beat Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin gave Ipswich three vital Sky Bet League One points from a 2-1 victory against Accrington.

The result kept Town’s chances of securing a play-off place alive but dented the visitors’ top-six ambitions as their five-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Accrington took the lead in the 15th minute through a fine shot from the edge of the penalty area by Ethan Hamilton but the Tractor Boys equalised through Burns eight minutes later when he clipped the ball over Accrington’s keeper Toby Savin following a defence-splitting pass from Bersant Celina.

With 15 minutes left until the break Celina was in the thick of the action again. His cross from the left found Chaplin, whose header went just over the bar.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou’s header from a corner by Sean McConville clipped the top of the bar and Savin beat away a shot from Celina.

Chaplin gave Town the lead in the 65th minute after Sam Morsy’s quick free-kick found Janoi Donacien, who cut the ball back for Chaplin to hammer home and secure the win for Ipswich.