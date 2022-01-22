Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shayne Lavery strike enough for Blackpool to sink Millwall

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
Shayne Lavery scored the winner for Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shayne Lavery scored the winner for Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shayne Lavery hit the winner as Blackpool earned a deserved 1-0 victory at home to Millwall.

The Northern Irishman slotted home early in the second half after the Seasiders had spurned a number of earlier chances.

Blackpool, who claimed back-to-back home wins in the process, dominated the first half with Josh Bowler, Lavery and Gary Madine all going close.

Millwall came close to levelling with 11 minutes to go when Tyler Burey saw a shot well saved.

There was a place on the Blackpool bench for new signing Jake Beesley. Luke Garbutt and CJ Hamilton both started, while Kevin Stewart returned to the squad.

Gary Rowett made two enforced changes for the visitors with the injured Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo replaced by Maikel Kieftenbeld and Mason Bennett.

Kenny Dougall had a sixth-minute shot blocked for the hosts following good build-up play by Bowler and Hamilton.

Bartosz Bialkowski did well to keep out a deflected Bowler shot with his feet after 19 minutes and the Blackpool midfielder then had a shot blocked by a defender, before Lavery saw a shot from a tight angle saved.

Garbutt picked up a booking in the 40th minute for a foul on Danny McNamara, while Murray Wallace volleyed wide for the Lions a minute later after latching ono Jake Cooper’s header.

Lavery had a shot deflected over two minutes after the break as the lively Bowler created another opening. The Blackpool forward then headed wide from six yards from the resulting corner.

Madine fired wide from distance two minutes later as the hosts started to crank up the pressure once again.

And it finally paid off when Lavery smashed home a rebound in the 55th minute after Hamilton had seen his initial shot saved.

Garbutt was replaced by Jordan Gabriel after 62 minutes after he sustained a knock and Cooper had a header saved six minutes later when he had got on the end of a Scott Malone corner.

Madine was denied by another smart Bialkowski stop a minute later after good link-up between Hamilton and Lavery, as Blackpool looked to put the game to bed.

Dan Grimshaw pulled off a fine save to keep out Burey after a superb solo run created a chance, while Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel headed a Connor Mahoney cross away under pressure as Millwall pushed.

But the Londoners were left empty-handed after failing to create further chances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal