Struggling Colchester stun Salford with comfortable away win

Managerless Colchester gave their League Two survival hopes a huge boost with an impressive 3-0 win at Salford.

Captain Luke Chambers and new signing Myles Kenlock scored before half-time and substitute Corie Andrews wrapped it up late on, as interim boss Wayne Brown oversaw the club’s first win since November.

The visitors dominated the first half with Cole Skuse hitting the post within two minutes before being forced off through injury.

New Salford signing Ryan Watson volleyed over before Alan Judge wasted a glorious chance for Colchester, heading over unmarked.

Freddie Sears was then denied by Tom King but the Ammies keeper was soon beaten as Chambers headed in Judge’s cross on the half hour.

The lead was doubled on the next attack as Chambers’ goalbound header was stopped on the line allowing Kenlock to tap in a debut goal.

Salford made a double change at half-time but never looked like getting back in the game, and Colchester clinched the win on the break when Andrews scampered clear to convert his first U’s goal.