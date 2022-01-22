Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Struggling Colchester stun Salford with comfortable away win

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
Luke Chambers opened the scoring for Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Luke Chambers opened the scoring for Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Managerless Colchester gave their League Two survival hopes a huge boost with an impressive 3-0 win at Salford.

Captain Luke Chambers and new signing Myles Kenlock scored before half-time and substitute Corie Andrews wrapped it up late on, as interim boss Wayne Brown oversaw the club’s first win since November.

The visitors dominated the first half with Cole Skuse hitting the post within two minutes before being forced off through injury.

New Salford signing Ryan Watson volleyed over before Alan Judge wasted a glorious chance for Colchester, heading over unmarked.

Freddie Sears was then denied by Tom King but the Ammies keeper was soon beaten as Chambers headed in Judge’s cross on the half hour.

The lead was doubled on the next attack as Chambers’ goalbound header was stopped on the line allowing Kenlock to tap in a debut goal.

Salford made a double change at half-time but never looked like getting back in the game, and Colchester clinched the win on the break when Andrews scampered clear to convert his first U’s goal.

