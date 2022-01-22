Dunfermline deny Inverness victory with late Steven Lawless penalty By Press Association January 22, 2022, 5:15 pm Steven Lawless scored the equaliser (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Inverness missed the chance to close to within a point of cinch Championship leaders Arbroath after a late penalty saw Dunfermline hold Caley Thistle to a 1-1 draw. Shane Sutherland put the visitors in front six minutes before the break, firing past Owain Fon Williams after good work from Reece McAlear. Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers kept out a close-range effort from substitute Kevin O’Hara early in the second half. But he could not prevent Dunfermline from levelling things up 10 minutes before the end, as Steven Lawless scored from the penalty spot after David Carson had handled in the box. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds stays upbeat after Championship draw at Dunfermline Penalty leveller denies Caley Thistle win and takes Dunfermline off bottom spot Frustration follows fury as Caley Thistle reflect on latest squandered chance Dunfermline boost survival bid with win over Hamilton