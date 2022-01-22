Daniel Jebbison earns Burton point from League One draw with AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton extended their unbeaten start to 2022 to a fourth match after coming from behind to record a 1-1 League One draw against AFC Wimbledon with Daniel Jebbison cancelling out Ollie Palmer’s opener.

New signing Gassan Ahadme had two good chances in the first half to open his Burton account as he first sent a header across the face of goal and then curled a first-time effort inches wide of the far post.

Joe Powell was also denied by Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev in a half where the hosts were largely on top.

Wimbledon had chances when skipper Alex Woodyard fired the ball over from the edge of the box and the lively Dapo Mebude raced half the length of the pitch before sliding his angled effort wide of both goalkeeper Ben Garratt and the far post.

Albion continued to be frustrated by the resolute Wimbledon backline with a Jebbison header saved by Tzanev before Wimbledon grabbed the lead, Palmer finding the corner of the net after good work by Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni.

Jebbison grabbed the equaliser from close range after 77 minutes as he bundled the ball home after a superb run and cross from Powell.