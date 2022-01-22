Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient and Port Vale play out scrappy goalless draw

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:15 pm
Leyton Orient drew with Port Vale (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Leyton Orient drew with Port Vale (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The deadlock could not be broken at Brisbane Road where Leyton Orient and Port Vale contested a 0-0 draw in a scrappy affair.

The Valiants were only able name five substitutes and were soon forced into an early change when full-back James Gibbons limped off after just six minutes with a hamstring problem.

In a sterile first-half, Orient’s Paul Smyth came closest to separating the teams when he struck the side-netting with a volley before curling a set-piece narrowly over the bar.

The lack of quality and cohesion continued to be evident after the break with few chances being created at either end to leave both keepers with a comfortable and stress-free afternoon.

Substitute Matt Young spotted Vale goalkeeper Aidan Stone off his line but his 30-yard effort cleared the bar by some distance.

It was the visitors though who spurned the best opportunity to nick the three points just after the hour when David Amoo beat off the challenge of Shad Ogie but sent his shot across the goal and wide of the far post.

