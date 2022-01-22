Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford frustrate Rochdale in goalless draw

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:25 pm
Rochdale drew with Bradford (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale drew with Bradford (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bradford’s defence held out for a point in a goalless draw against Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The Bantams started and finished the game strongly, but in between Dale looked the more likely winners.

The visitors were exposed in the seventh minute when Liam Kelly dispossessed Elliot Watt and sent an early pass forward. A neat touch from Josh Andrews set Conor Grant through and his first-time effort was beaten away by Sam Hornby in the Bantams’ goal.

Abraham Odoh had a terrific chance to test Hornby when he latched on to Grant’s pass and drifted round a couple of defenders. However, his hesitancy to pull the trigger cost him and the Bantams goalkeeper was able to snatch the ball off his feet.

Dale largely dominated the second half with sub Alex Newby twice going close and Andy Cook heading narrowly wide at the other end.

Bradford enjoyed a purple patch towards the end with Joel Coleman saving a volleyed effort from Jamie Walker while a Newby free-kick was pushed over the crossbar by Hornby on 90 minutes.

