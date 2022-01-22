Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool skipper Nicky Featherstone leads by example in Stevenage draw

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:27 pm
Nicky Featherstone scored a sublime equaliser (Lelia Coker/PA)
Nicky Featherstone scored a sublime equaliser (Lelia Coker/PA)

Skipper Nicky Featherstone led by example with a stunning equaliser to snatch Hartlepool a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage.

Featherstone curled a right-footed shot from the edge of the area into the top right-hand corner of Christy Pym’s goal to level things up with 13 minutes remaining.

That ended a drought of Sky Bet League Two goals that had reached 386 minutes, contributing to a run that has now seen them win just once in 12 matches.

It looked like things were going to get worse than that for Hartlepool, who are enjoying two good cup runs, when Stevenage went ahead seven minutes earlier.

Striker Luke Norris finally broke the deadlock by sending goalkeeper Ben Killip the wrong way from the penalty spot for his eighth goal of the season after experienced defender Gary Liddle had brought down substitute Jamie Reid.

Before that, Hartlepool wing-back Reagan Ogle had wasted two fantastic first-half chances when he missed the target from good positions. Mark Cullen also curled an effort inches wide after the restart.

But Featherstone did eventually score for Hartlepool, who could not find a second to seal the points against a Stevenage side who are now unbeaten in four.

