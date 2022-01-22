Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Ten-man Mansfield match club record with seventh straight league win

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:27 pm
Jordan Bowery rounded off the scoring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mansfield shrugged off the first-half dismissal of Farrend Rawson to achieve a club record-equalling seventh consecutive league win, 3-1 at struggling Barrow.

Nigel Clough’s side were in control, leading 2-1, when Rawson – also red-carded in the reverse fixture – received his marching orders for a second booking in four minutes.

Barrow could not capitalise on the extra man advantage and Jordan Bowery, who spent a brief spell with the Cumbrians more than a decade ago, headed in a 67th-minute clincher.

Rhys Oates’ seventh goal of the season after only 40 seconds set Mansfield on the road to a first Football League success over Barrow since 1969.

Luke James had a goal disallowed before team-mate Jamie Jones headed a 16th-minute equaliser.

Back came Mansfield with another set-piece goal after 25 minutes. Barrow could not deal with Ryan Stirk’s inswinging corner and Stephen McLaughlin lashed in his fourth goal of the campaign.

Rawson’s recklessness threatened to undo the good work but for all their possession, Barrow failed to test keeper Nathan Bishop and Bowery powered home his goal from McLaughlin’s free-kick.

