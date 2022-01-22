Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Morecambe come from behind to stun leaders Wycombe

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:31 pm
Cole Stockton celebrates his winning goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cole Stockton celebrates his winning goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe came from behind to beat League One leaders Wycombe 3-2 at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Chairboys enjoyed the best possible start when they took the lead after just 90 seconds as Adebayo Akinfenwa headed home Jordan Obita’s left-wing cross.

Morecambe hit back after 39 minutes. Aaron Wildig swung in a left-wing corner and skipper Anthony O’Connor beat his marker to head past Stockdale from close range.

The visitors regained the lead in the 54th minute when Jack Grimmer volleyed superbly past goalkeeper Trevor Carson from the right-hand side of the area after Akinfenwa had flicked on.

The Shrimps came back again and levelled through Jonah Ayunga on the hour after Stockdale had parried out Cole Stockton’s low shot from the edge of the area.

And it was the prolific Stockton who sealed the points six minutes later when he was picked out by Ayunga in the box and volleyed past the stranded Stockdale from six yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal