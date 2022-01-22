Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chesterfield move top of National League despite goalless draw with Aldershot

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:35 pm
Chesterfield were held to a goalless draw by Aldershot at the Technique Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chesterfield were held to a goalless draw by Aldershot at the Technique Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chesterfield returned to the top of the National League table despite being held to goalless stalemate by Aldershot at the Technique Stadium.

The Spireites almost scored the opener when Akwasi Asante leaped highest from a corner but saw his effort cleared off the line by Aldershot’s Giles Phillips.

Tyrone Williams was next to come closes for the hosts when his long-range effort was saved by Shots goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

Aldershot had chances of their own and came agonisingly close when Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross could not be met by the onrushing Harrison Panayiotou.

Chesterfield continued to pile to pressure on the away side in search for an opener and came close when Saidou Khan’s 30-yard strike skimmed the crossbar.

The visitors have now gone three unbeaten in the league, while Chesterfield failed to find the back of the net for the first time in 18 league matches.

