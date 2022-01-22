Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wrexham come from behind to beat Yeovil and keep promotion push on track

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:37 pm
Paul Mullin’s goal helped Wrexham come from behind to win at Yeovil (David Davies/PA)
Paul Mullin's goal helped Wrexham come from behind to win at Yeovil (David Davies/PA)

Promotion hopefuls Wrexham came from behind to beat Yeovil 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park.

Tom Knowles fired the Glovers ahead in the 14th minute with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Wrexham – beaten 3-1 at Notts County in their last league game – equalised on the hour when Paul Mullin cut in from the left and curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

With 11 minutes left, the Dragons completed the comeback as Jordan Davies’ cross was turned into his own net by Yeovil defender Morgan Williams before Reece Hall-Johnson saw a late effort hit the crossbar following a free-kick.

