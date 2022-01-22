Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Melbourne leaves it late to hit Lincoln winner

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:39 pm
Max Melbourne’s stoppage-time effort earned Lincoln a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Plymouth in Argyle’s first home game for 35 days.

Argyle deservedly took the lead after 34 minutes through striker Luke Jephcott, who finished off the best move of the half.

Adam Randell played the ball down the right to Niall Ennis whose cutback from the by-line was first-timed into the far corner by Jephcott, past diving goalkeeper Sam Long.

Long had made a superb stop to deny midfielder Ryan Broom minutes earlier but there was little he could do to prevent Jephcott’s well-placed strike.

Lincoln levelled in the 51st minute through John Marquis, who turned in player of the match Anthony Scully’s cross at the near-post.

Scully should have scored three minutes later but his close-range shot was somehow turned away from goal by home keeper Michael Cooper.

Central defender James Wilson prevented Marquis from doubling his tally with a perfectly timed sliding tackle on the hour as he raced in on goal, one on one with Cooper.

Long made a brilliant save to deny Adam Randell as the midfielder’s powerful 20-yard free-kick dipped wickedly over the wall.

But Melbourne was the hero as he swooped at the near post to head home Scully’s corner.

