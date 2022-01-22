Bromley boost their National League promotion hopes with comeback win at Grimsby By Press Association January 22, 2022, 5:41 pm Bromley won 2-1 at Grimsby (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley boosted their National League promotion hopes with a 2-1 comeback win at Grimsby. Jude Arthurs was credited with Bromley’s winner seven minutes from time. Arthurs appeared to get the final touch on a corner Luke Coulson had whipped into a congested Grimsby box. Bromley had fallen behind after 23 minutes when Ryan Taylor flicked on and Jordan Maguire-Drew volleyed home his third goal in four games from the edge of the box. But George Alexander levelled six minutes before the interval, poking home from close range to score for the second successive match. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jordan Maguire-Drew late strike clinches Grimsby’s first win in six matches Rotherham too good for non-league Bromley in FA Cup first-round clash Bromley win leaves Woking in the dark Scotland women hit seven against Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifier win