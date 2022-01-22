Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Winnall heads late winner for Oxford

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:51 pm
Substitute Sam Winnall headed a late winner against his old club as Oxford beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 in a thriller in front of their biggest gate of the season.

Owls captain Barry Bannan opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he fired home Liam Palmer’s cross with a crisp first-time drive in front on 10,071 at the Kassam Stadium.

Matty Taylor equalised in first-half stoppage time, heading Marcus McGuane’s cross back across goal and into the net.

Josh Windass then made a stunning impact, coming on for Wednesday as a 68th-minute substitute and drilling home an angled shot three minutes later after a slick one-two with Lee Gregory.

But Taylor bundled in a second equaliser less then a minute later for his second goal of the game and his 14th of the season.

Oxford had changed to three at the back for the second half and looked more dangerous going forward.

And after 84 minutes Winnall glanced in Billy Bodin’s corner to complete a dramatic Oxford United comeback – and their first win of 2022.

