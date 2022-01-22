Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Substitute Jamar Loza helps Woking to victory over struggling Wealdstone

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 5:57 pm
Alan Dowson’s decision to bring on Jamar Loza paid dividends at Woking (Adam Davy/PA)
Substitute Jamar Loza fired home in the 76th minute to seal a 2-0 win for Woking over relegation-threatened Wealdstone in the National League.

The home side made a strong start and grabbed the lead with 19 minutes on the clock when Inih Effiong struck home the loose ball following a corner.

Wealdstone had a number of chances, the best of which arguably fell to Josh Umerah who dragged his effort wide in the 53rd minute.

Woking boss Alan Dowson introduced Loza and Nicke Kabamba in the 74th minute and his decision paid instant dividends as the pair combined for the second goal.

Things got worse for Wealdstone seven minutes from time when Douglas James-Taylor was sent off for a reckless challenge on Kyran Lofthouse.

