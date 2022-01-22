Maidenhead beat Halifax to dent their National League title bid By Press Association January 22, 2022, 5:57 pm Maidenhead dented Halifax’s National League title hopes with a 1-0 victory (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Maidenhead dented Halifax’s National League title bid with a 1-0 win at York Road. Josh Kelly made it four goals in three games by firing home in the 29th minute. Kelly had other chances to extend Maidenhead’s lead but was unable to convert. The visitors went close when Matty Warburton forced a great save from Daniel Gyollai after a twisting run into the box. Halifax won 7-4 when the two sides met in the FA Cup in November, but there never looked like being a repeat of that high-scoring contest. The Shaymen drop to second spot behind new league leaders Chesterfield, while Maidenhead climb a place to 19th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Halifax stretch advantage in title race with victory over Grimsby Halifax go top with comfortable win over Eastleigh Formartine beat Brechin to damage Hedgemen’s title hopes Jordan Maguire-Drew earns late point for Grimsby against high-flying Halifax