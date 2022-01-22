Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran McKenna impressed by Ipswich response in comeback win against Accrington

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 6:07 pm
Kieran McKenna praised Ipswich for coming back from behind to win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kieran McKenna praised Ipswich for coming back from behind to win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was delighted with his team’s response as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Accrington.

Goals from Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin gave Town the three vital points, with the visitors’ strike coming from Ethan Hamilton.

Accrington took the lead in the 15th minute through a fine shot from Hamilton and could have gone 2-0 up when Matt Butcher hit the bar, but the Tractor Boys equalised through Burns eight minutes later.

Chaplin gave Town the lead in the 65th minute after Sam Morsy’s quick free-kick found Janoi Donacien, who cut the ball back for Chaplin to hammer home.

McKenna said: “The most pleasing bit was how we responded. We spoke a lot about that after Bolton, how we were going to be in the difficult moments, having trust and belief in our football whenever things go against us and I felt that we managed to do that.

“Obviously getting the goal back quickly helped but probably from the end of the first half and the first 30 minutes of the second half we played some really good football and created some good chances and we were probably good value for the two goals.

“They (Accrington) are very good at what they do, they have so much height in the team to start with but are fantastic on second balls, they put you under real pressure.

“We had to scrap for it, the players competed well and we managed to stay in it in – the physical battle – and thankfully the quality came through for the goals.”

Accrington boss John Coleman was disappointed with the loss and said the turning point of the game came midway through the first half when they struck the bar only for Ipswich to go up the other end and equalise.

He said: “I thought it was a good game and could have gone either way.

“I think the turning point was that 30 seconds where we hit the underside of the bar and looked all the world we were going 2-0 up and 30 seconds later the ball’s in our net.

“A good part of the game we were on top particularly in the first half, Ipswich came on stronger the second half.

“We came to try and win the game and I would have been disappointed with a draw to be honest having took the lead and having chances to go further in front.

“We’re competing in this league and that game could have gone either way and if we keep playing like that we will win more than we don’t.”

