Stephen Robinson proud of Morecambe’s efforts in Wycombe win

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 6:07 pm
Stephen Robinson was pleased with his side’s display (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was proud of his team’s efforts as they came from behind twice to claim a 3-2 victory over league leaders Wycombe.

Adebayo Akinfenwa headed the Chairboys into a second-minute lead before Anthony O’Connor levelled six minutes before the break.

Jack Grimmer gave the visitors the lead for the second time after 54 minutes before Jonah Ayunga levelled on the hour and then played in Stockton for the 66th-minute winner.

After seeing Stockton seal the points with his 19th goal of the season, the Shrimps boss said: “It was a fantastic win and I thought it was thoroughly deserved.

“I think it has been coming to be honest. We have been playing well lately and we are beginning to show a belief and confidence in each other that is really taking us forward.

“Wycombe are a terrific side and they never say die but we saw it out and showed great character. Earlier in the season I think we would have crumbled after they scored their second but we are looking a different side at the moment.

“We had great performances all over the pitch, things are beginning to gel and the lads deserve all the plaudits they are going to get tonight.”

The defeat saw Wycombe drop to fourth and manager Gareth Ainsworth said his side were “gutted” after the defeat.

“We have been on a good run and only lost one of the last 10 or something like that, so I’m not going to panic after one defeat,” Ainsworth said.

“We had to be more direct than we wanted to because the pitch which was really poor and there were a few below-par performances and a couple of costly mistakes, but the lads are gutted not to have got anything from the game.

“Morecambe showed how tough things can be in League One. They are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table and, fair play to to them, I think they deserved the win and we will start to prepare for next week.”

