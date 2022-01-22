Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Onel Hernandez will only grow in confidence, claims Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 6:17 pm
Onel Hernandez made a key contribution to Birmingham’s victory (Richard Sellers/PA)
Onel Hernandez made a key contribution to Birmingham’s victory (Richard Sellers/PA)

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer insists Onel Hernandez is only going to get better once he gains confidence after the winger scored in their 2-1 win over Barnsley.

Blues claimed their first victory since November thanks to goals from Hernandez and Scott Hogan at St Andrew’s.

Bowyer was quick to praise the impact the Cuban has made since signing on loan from Norwich.

“He’s a good player,” Bowyer said. “He’s brought us something we didn’t have with that pace on the break. Once we lost (Tahith) Chong through injury, we lost that.

“He’s going to get better once he gets match fit. He needs to work on his confidence so today will hopefully help that.

“I said to him all week that I was going to play him out wide and we needed him to be positive. We needed him to try and make something happen because he’s a good player because, if he wasn’t, he wouldn’t be here.

“He did that today and he asked questions of the defenders. He took his goal really well, again something we worked on.”

Victor Adeboyejo scored a consolation goal for Barsnley in the 87th minute but it was not enough as Poya Asbaghi saw his side suffer their 15th defeat of the season.

Despite the defeat Asbaghi remained optimistic, revealing his satisfaction with the way his team performed against Birmingham.

“It’s a disappointing result, not the one we were hoping for,” Asbaghi said.

“You can lose in different ways. You can come here and have nothing to say or you can lose like we did today. Today was a game in which our overall performance was pretty good. We created a lot of chances today and more chances than we have done in other games combined.

“Birmingham created chances, especially in the first half, but overall I think we created more than them. But it’s the result that counts and, of course, Birmingham take the points.”

The Tykes have not won a league game since November, leaving them eight points off safety with 21 games remaining.

But Asbaghi urged his players to believe they can avoid the drop after seeing improvements in their performances.

“We have to keep believing and keep doing what we’re doing out on the pitch,” he said.

“In one way, if we had lost this game without having nothing to say then you have to rethink and ask what we’re doing.

“Losing this way is a bigger disappointment because we felt like we could turn this game round. But for the future process, it gives us more confidence that we came here and create that number of chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal