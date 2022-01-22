Michael Appleton delighted with change of fortune in Lincoln win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was happy to see his side strike late for a change as Max Melbourne headed a stoppage-time winner to complete a 2-1 League One comeback win at Plymouth.

Luke Jephcott’s 34th-minute opener was cancelled out by John Marquis as he turned in an Anthony Scully cross on 51 minutes before Scully also turned provider for Melbourne’s winner.

Appleton said: “Finally, one of those late goals has gone our way for once. Because obviously in previous games we should have won and played ever so well in. To play as well as we did today and get the reward in the last minute was very nice.

“It would have been really frustrating not to have won the game today because of the amount of very good chances we created.

“Once we went 1-1 and didn’t take those opportunities that were coming thick and fast, they had a spell of about 10 minutes of crosses and balls into the box and the crowd getting behind them. We had to deal with that.

“When we came through that, we passed the ball really well, did it with a purpose, and countered really well. It was a really good performance, and I am not surprised by it. It is what we have been doing on a regular basis and we just need to keep on the front foot and keep doing it.

“John (Marquis) has quality and proved it at this level for many years. His work rate is second to none. The types of goals he scores, and the goal he scored today, those are the types of chances we create and hopefully he will score many more.

“Max (Melbourne) can’t get a game at Stevenage and scores a winner at Plymouth for Lincoln. He enjoyed that moment, he had a tough spell for a period in the first half and he came through it and got stronger as the game went on.”

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher was disappointed over the result but happy with an improved performance.

He said: “The performance was a lot better than last Saturday.

“We asked the players for a reaction, and we definitely got that.

“The first half was exactly what we would expect from our team. We had some good energy and played really well on the front foot, created some really good chances and I felt we deserved to go in ahead at the break. Maybe it could have been a little bit more.

“Second half we know that Lincoln pose a threat with the forward players they have got and we were a little bit careless with the ball and they punished us.

“Adam Randell is getting better every game he plays. He will be gutted not to take anything from these last two games because he’s probably been our best player.

“I am pleased for Luke Jephcott he got the goal and him and Niall (Ennis) were a real big threat first half but we probably didn’t get the service into them in the second half that we did in the first.

“Good, well worked goal but the bigger picture is a bit painful right now.”