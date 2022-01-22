Rob Edwards hails Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens as Forest Green beat Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards lauded the impact of Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens as they helped to keep the runaway League Two leaders on course for promotion with a 3-0 win over Carlisle.

Stevens, who signed a new contract on Friday, bagged his 19th goal of the season and Matt chipped in with his 17th as Rovers maintained their seven-point lead at the summit.

Edwards said: “It’s amazing what they’re doing, but not just the goals – the work-rate and hold-up play from both of them is phenomenal and they were different class.

“Matty has been a really big player for us this season with his goal return so far and hopefully many more to come.

“His overall commitment and work ethic on a daily basis is exemplary. He still might be a young player, but he’s one of the leaders and sets an example every day.”

Rovers led at the break through Morgan Feeney’s own goal and turned up the heat in the second half with Stevens’ neat finish and Matt’s fizzing effort.

Earlier, Rovers’ Nicky Cadden hit a strike into the grateful hands of Cumbrians keeper Mark Howard. Carlisle responded, with Jon Mellish firing wide.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen felt his side were the better team before Rovers’ second goal went in.

He said: “First half, we were OK, and started the game really well and were the better side and got into some dangerous areas, but we gifted them a goal and we were the better side when they scored the second. We were too open and exposed and they punished us, but Forest Green were better in both boxes than us.”

Millen, who had guided his team to five games unbeaten, challenged his players to get better in the second half of the season, saying: “We are a team in transition and today, was a good test for us and we fell short.

“The last 30 minutes, we won’t be like that again – they showed us their quality and punished us.

“We have to be better when we are playing well, like we were in the first half. I have told the players to go home and analyse themselves in the video on how they can improve as a team and individually.”