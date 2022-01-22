Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Edwards hails Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens as Forest Green beat Carlisle

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 6:35 pm
Rob Edwards’ Forest Green were comfortable winners (Leila Coker/PA)
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards lauded the impact of Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens as they helped to keep the runaway League Two leaders on course for promotion with a 3-0 win over Carlisle.

Stevens, who signed a new contract on Friday, bagged his 19th goal of the season and Matt chipped in with his 17th as Rovers maintained their seven-point lead at the summit.

Edwards said: “It’s amazing what they’re doing, but not just the goals – the work-rate and hold-up play from both of them is phenomenal and they were different class.

“Matty has been a really big player for us this season with his goal return so far and hopefully many more to come.

“His overall commitment and work ethic on a daily basis is exemplary. He still might be a young player, but he’s one of the leaders and sets an example every day.”

Rovers led at the break through Morgan Feeney’s own goal and turned up the heat in the second half with Stevens’ neat finish and Matt’s fizzing effort.

Earlier, Rovers’ Nicky Cadden hit a strike into the grateful hands of Cumbrians keeper Mark Howard. Carlisle responded, with Jon Mellish firing wide.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen felt his side were the better team before Rovers’ second goal went in.

He said: “First half, we were OK, and started the game really well and were the better side and got into some dangerous areas, but we gifted them a goal and we were the better side when they scored the second. We were too open and exposed and they punished us, but Forest Green were better in both boxes than us.”

Millen, who had guided his team to five games unbeaten, challenged his players to get better in the second half of the season, saying: “We are a team in transition and today, was a good test for us and we fell short.

“The last 30 minutes, we won’t be like that again – they showed us their quality and punished us.

“We have to be better when we are playing well, like we were in the first half. I have told the players to go home and analyse themselves in the video on how they can improve as a team and individually.”

