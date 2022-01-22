Exeter at their best in Walsall victory, says Matt Taylor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter boss Matt Taylor hailed his side’s set-piece superiority as the Grecians comfortably saw off 10-man Walsall 2-0 to boost their play-off push.

Headers from Tim Dieng and youngster Cheick Diabate earned Exeter back-to-back victories, after a run of six without a win, and kept them just a point off the top seven.

The Grecians were the better side throughout and only a string of saves from Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth kept the score down.

“That was probably Exeter City at our best, although I actually liked us more against 11 men. That was the most pleasing aspect today,” said Taylor.

“Their goalkeeper was man of the match by an absolute distance – how he kept them in that game for so long was incredible to witness because he made some fantastic saves.

“And for all our good play we didn’t get that ball in the back of the net, so in terms of the two set-pieces, they were important moments in both halves.

“There’s different ways to skin a cat and to score a goal – and set-pieces are going to be big for us, I want bodies to go and attack that ball.

“I’m pleased because that’s three out of the last four league games we’ve kept clean sheets in and that’s something we didn’t do enough of in the period leading up to Christmas.”

Walsall, meanwhile, slipped to 17th after a third consecutive defeat and their shortage of numbers in defence was not aided by centre-half Rollin Menayese’s red card.

Menayese, booked in the first half for fouling Jevani Brown, was sent off for clattering into the same player after Rushworth spoiled his otherwise excellent copybook by trying to dribble out of his area.

Saddlers boss Matthew Taylor admitted Walsall will need reinforcements during the remaining days of the January transfer window with suspensions and injuries biting hard.

“The players that were given jobs to mark today didn’t do it and that’s why we lost,” he said.

“Everything that could go against us probably did so today. We lost Stephen Ward to a bad calf injury and then our centre-half gets sent off and you are down to 10 men.

“The group are extremely down at the moment – we’ve lost three games in a row and there’s no getting away from the fact.

“The elephant in the room is that we need new players at the football club and we are most definitely working as hard as we possibly can to accelerate that process.

“Suspensions, injuries, it’s tough to take. We are well aware of the positions we need to strengthen.

“It’s all going against us. I don’t think there’s any quick fix – we will try to put some Polyfilla over where we are at the moment.”