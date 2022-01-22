Tam Courts tips Dylan Levitt for ‘very top’ after Dundee Utd extra-time winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts hailed the crucial contribution of Dylan Levitt after the Manchester United loan player clinched a Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock.

Levitt showed great skill and drilled home from 16 yards in the second period of extra time to earn United a 2-1 fourth-round victory at Rugby Park.

“Dylan is a quality, quality player, on loan from Manchester United, a Welsh international,” Courts said.

“It’s great for his development. He was struggling with cramp, it’s probably the first time he has been in a position like that, and to come up with the winning goal a few minutes later, probably at his lowest, I think that could be a big breakthrough for him in his development.

“I think he can go to the very, very top. When you see him at close quarters, he has unbelievable technical quality.

“He is here for an opportunity to play and experience all the things like a cup tie at Rugby Park gives you.

“That will be another really big step in his development but in five or six years’ time we might think back and say we were lucky to see such a gifted player.”

United had taken a fourth-minute lead through Marc McNulty, but Rory McKenzie soon levelled and Killie enjoyed the best of the chances before Levitt’s strike.

Courts said: “It was a really hectic game, a bit of a thriller, but once we saw the game ebbing and flowing like that we just committed to it and thankfully got the win.

“There was a real show of character, determination and resilience to get over the line and I’m just delighted to send 1600 Dundee United fans home happy.”

Killie also threatened a late equaliser and recently-appointed manager Derek McInnes took encouragement from their performance as they continue their promotion quest.

McInnes said: “From where we were a couple of weeks ago when we first arrived, did I think we were capable of that type of performance? I wasn’t so sure.

“That will do for me. We lost the game but that type of performance and the level of performance from individuals will do me absolutely fine. That type of performance will get more victories than not.

“We had umpteen chances to get that second goal and, unfortunately for us, when it came for United it was in the dying embers of extra time.”