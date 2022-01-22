Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts tips Dylan Levitt for ‘very top’ after Dundee Utd extra-time winner

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 7:11 pm
Wales international Dylan Levitt struck the winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales international Dylan Levitt struck the winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts hailed the crucial contribution of Dylan Levitt after the Manchester United loan player clinched a Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock.

Levitt showed great skill and drilled home from 16 yards in the second period of extra time to earn United a 2-1 fourth-round victory at Rugby Park.

“Dylan is a quality, quality player, on loan from Manchester United, a Welsh international,” Courts said.

“It’s great for his development. He was struggling with cramp, it’s probably the first time he has been in a position like that, and to come up with the winning goal a few minutes later, probably at his lowest, I think that could be a big breakthrough for him in his development.

“I think he can go to the very, very top. When you see him at close quarters, he has unbelievable technical quality.

“He is here for an opportunity to play and experience all the things like a cup tie at Rugby Park gives you.

“That will be another really big step in his development but in five or six years’ time we might think back and say we were lucky to see such a gifted player.”

United had taken a fourth-minute lead through Marc McNulty, but Rory McKenzie soon levelled and Killie enjoyed the best of the chances before Levitt’s strike.

Courts said: “It was a really hectic game, a bit of a thriller, but once we saw the game ebbing and flowing like that we just committed to it and thankfully got the win.

“There was a real show of character, determination and resilience to get over the line and I’m just delighted to send 1600 Dundee United fans home happy.”

Killie also threatened a late equaliser and recently-appointed manager Derek McInnes took encouragement from their performance as they continue their promotion quest.

McInnes said: “From where we were a couple of weeks ago when we first arrived, did I think we were capable of that type of performance? I wasn’t so sure.

“That will do for me. We lost the game but that type of performance and the level of performance from individuals will do me absolutely fine. That type of performance will get more victories than not.

“We had umpteen chances to get that second goal and, unfortunately for us, when it came for United it was in the dying embers of extra time.”

