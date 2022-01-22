Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander ‘always confident’ as Motherwell left it late against Morton

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 7:25 pm
Graham Alexander’s side did it the hard way against Morton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Graham Alexander’s side did it the hard way against Morton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander insisted he had belief in his players after they came from behind to secure their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Premiership outfit needed extra-time goals from Kevin van Veen and, in the last minute, Liam Donnelly to get the better of a gutsy Morton side.

Alexander said: “It was a typical cup tie.

“I thought we played well and created a lot of chances. We dominated but we knew Morton were a well-coached, organised, and motivated team who were going to be hard to break down and they were exactly that.

“But I felt we just couldn’t find that final touch and their keeper (Jack Hamilton) made some excellent saves.”

Well fell behind to Robbie Muirhead’s curler, the last kick of the first extra period, but top scorer Van Veen equalised from a penalty after Michael Ledger fouled debutant Ross Tierney and Donnelly smashed home a brilliant late winner.

“It was about perseverance,” said Alexander. “When Morton got that goal, it put us in a difficult spot but credit to the players for battling back. It was a fantastic penalty from Kevin and a great finish from Liam.

“It was about how long we had left to come back and we didn’t have that long. We had 15 minutes and we hadn’t managed to get that goal in the previous 105 minutes so we knew time was against us.

“We asked the players not to panic in extra time half-time because we felt that we would have that extra bit of quality to at least get an equaliser and maybe a winner and we’ve done both.

“I am always confident in my players.”

Morton boss Dougie Imrie said: “I’m gutted, absolutely gutted. I thought for the 120 minutes we were the better team by miles.

“Yes, they had some spells in the game but I thought to a man we were miles ahead of them. I’m bitterly disappointed with the two decisions which have cost us the game but we move on.

“I’ll need to see (the penalty) back but at the time I thought it was soft. In your box you need to keep your hands down as the referees have got a job to do and Nick (Walsh) has seen it as a penalty.

“Motherwell are a good team and they’re not sitting in fourth in the Premiership table for nothing.”

