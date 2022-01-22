John Sheridan agrees return for sixth stint as Oldham boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Sheridan has agreed to return to Oldham as head coach.

Interim boss Selim Benachour, who replaced Keith Curle at the end of November, had earlier seen his side lose 3-0 at Harrogate, which left them bottom of Sky Bet League Two – seven points adrift from safety.

Former Oldham midfielder Sheridan previously had five spells, including two caretaker stints, as manager at Boundary Park, the last during 2017.

A brief club statement read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that this evening John Sheridan has agreed to return as Head Coach with immediate effect.

“More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge.”

Former Paris St Germain midfielder and Tunisia international Benachour leaves the job without a league win since his promotion from an academy coaching role following Curle’s departure in November.

Speaking after the defeat to Harrogate, Benachour said: “I have read that he (Sheridan) wants to come back and help and I would welcome that, no problem.

“I will sit down with the owners and see what’s happening. I will never hide, but I can go back to the youth team, no problem.”