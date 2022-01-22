Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

John Sheridan agrees return for sixth stint as Oldham boss

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 9:47 pm
John Sheridan has agreed to return to Oldham as head coach (Nick Potts/PA)
John Sheridan has agreed to return to Oldham as head coach (Nick Potts/PA)

John Sheridan has agreed to return to Oldham as head coach.

Interim boss Selim Benachour, who replaced Keith Curle at the end of November, had earlier seen his side lose 3-0 at Harrogate, which left them bottom of Sky Bet League Two – seven points adrift from safety.

Former Oldham midfielder Sheridan previously had five spells, including two caretaker stints, as manager at Boundary Park, the last during 2017.

A brief club statement read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that this evening John Sheridan has agreed to return as Head Coach with immediate effect.

“More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge.”

Former Paris St Germain midfielder and Tunisia international Benachour leaves the job without a league win since his promotion from an academy coaching role following Curle’s departure in November.

Speaking after the defeat to Harrogate, Benachour said: “I have read that he (Sheridan) wants to come back and help and I would welcome that, no problem.

“I will sit down with the owners and see what’s happening. I will never hide, but I can go back to the youth team, no problem.”

