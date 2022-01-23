Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 12:31 pm
Ashleigh Barty continued her winning run (Hamish Blair/AP)
Ashleigh Barty continued her winning run (Hamish Blair/AP)

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.

Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov, who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.

Picture of the day

Gael Monfils celebrates beating Miomir Kecmanovic
Gael Monfils celebrates beating Miomir Kecmanovic (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Stat of the day

Breaking new ground

Wheelchair wins

It was a good first day of action for British players in the wheelchair events at Melbourne Park, with Gordon Reid beaten but quarter-final victories for Alfie Hewett, Andy Lapthorne and Lucy Shuker.

Fallen seeds

Women: Maria Sakkari (5), Paula Badosa (8), Victoria Azarenka (24)
Men: Alexander Zverev (3), Pablo Carreno Busta (19)

Who’s up next?

Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to make it back into the last eight in Melbourne
Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to make it back into the last eight in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on American Taylor Fritz as the fourth round concludes on Monday.

Another American, Maxime Cressy, will try to cause trouble for title favourite Daniil Medvedev while Alex De Minaur carries Australian hopes against Jannik Sinner.

In the women’s draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka meets perennial giant killer Kaia Kanepi, and Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek are also in action.

