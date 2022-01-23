Wolves to assess Molineux fire damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves are assessing damage to the club’s hospitality facilities caused overnight by a fire at Molineux.

The club say no one was hurt in the fire, which started in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite bar area of the Billy Wright Stand. The fire service was alerted by a member of the security team at 1.56am on Sunday.

Andy Howard, watch manager at Wolverhampton fire station, said: “There’s been a fire in the bar area.

“It was contained to the room of origin but the bar area and part of the workspace was involved in fire. Otherwise it was just smoke damage to the rest of the floor.”

Wolves’ next home game is against Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 5.

The club’s facilities, safety and security director Steve Sutton said: “Thank you to the quick and excellent work of West Midlands Fire Service for their prompt assistance in tackling the flames and getting the fire under control as quickly as possible.

“It will take some days to fully assess the damage that has been caused, however it is quite significant and will take some time to repair.

“Any supporter packages affected for the next game will be communicated by the relevant departments over the coming days.

“The most important thing of course, is that no one was present at the time, apart from our 24-hour security team, and no one was hurt.

“We apologise to residents in the area for the very loud alarms that went off late into the night, but hope they understand their necessity at such a critical time.”