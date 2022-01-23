Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves to assess Molineux fire damage

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 1:03 pm
The fire started in the Billy Wright stand (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The fire started in the Billy Wright stand (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wolves are assessing damage to the club’s hospitality facilities caused overnight by a fire at Molineux.

The club say no one was hurt in the fire, which started in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite bar area of the Billy Wright Stand. The fire service was alerted by a member of the security team at 1.56am on Sunday.

Andy Howard, watch manager at Wolverhampton fire station, said: “There’s been a fire in the bar area.

“It was contained to the room of origin but the bar area and part of the workspace was involved in fire. Otherwise it was just smoke damage to the rest of the floor.”

Wolves’ next home game is against Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, February 5.

The club’s facilities, safety and security director Steve Sutton said: “Thank you to the quick and excellent work of West Midlands Fire Service for their prompt assistance in tackling the flames and getting the fire under control as quickly as possible.

“It will take some days to fully assess the damage that has been caused, however it is quite significant and will take some time to repair.

“Any supporter packages affected for the next game will be communicated by the relevant departments over the coming days.

“The most important thing of course, is that no one was present at the time, apart from our 24-hour security team, and no one was hurt.

“We apologise to residents in the area for the very loud alarms that went off late into the night, but hope they understand their necessity at such a critical time.”

