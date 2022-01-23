Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In-form Manchester United keep heat on WSL leaders Arsenal with Spurs scalp

By Press Association
January 23, 2022, 5:57 pm
Manchester United’s Ella Toone (left) and Katie Zelem celebrate their side’s first goal of the game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United's Ella Toone (left) and Katie Zelem celebrate their side's first goal of the game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United kept up the pressure on Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal with an impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham.

Vilde Boe Risa volleyed the hosts into the lead after 38 minutes before Hayley Ladd netted a second ahead of the interval.

Leah Galton added her side’s third in the second half as United recorded their sixth victory in as many matches to move above Chelsea and one point behind Arsenal who face Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off.

Leah Galton added a third for Manchester United
Leah Galton added a third for Manchester United in her side's 3-0 win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

United were able to take advantage of Chelsea’s goalless draw at Brighton.

Erin Cuthbert came the closest to scoring for the Blues when her second-half strike cannoned off the crossbar.

Chelsea had 26 attempts but were unable to find a breakthrough – the first time Emma Hayes’ side have failed to find the back of the next in 60 WSL matches, a streak which stretches back to October 2018.

Aston Villa ended a four-match losing run with a 2-1 win at Leicester.

Jemma Purfield’s own goal provided the visitors with the lead after just four minutes before Leicester were back on level terms with 14 minutes remaining when Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton turned Purfield’s corner into her own net.

But Alisha Lehmann struck deep into stoppage time as Villa took all three points.

Reading secured a brilliant 3-2 comeback  win against bottom side Birmingham to record a fourth straight WSL victory.

Gemma Lawley and Jade Pennock fired the Blues into a 2-0 lead inside 36 minutes.

But Justine Vanhaevermaet pulled one back in first-half stoppage time before Natasha Dowie scored Reading’s second from the penalty spot moments after the interval.

Emma Harries then completed the fightback with an impressive volley after 55 minutes.

West Ham secured a comfortable 3-0 home win against Everton to move up to seventh in the table.

Katerina Svitkova opened the scoring for the Hammers with four minutes of the opening period remaining before Dagny Brynjarsdottir doubled her side’s tally shortly before the hour mark.

Claudia Walker made sure of the victory when she netted a third in the closing stages.

