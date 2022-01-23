Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association January 23, 2022, 6:39 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23. Football Manchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham. The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022 What a feeling 😍 https://t.co/r2Y40TOp35— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 23, 2022 Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points. Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄 pic.twitter.com/UE3KQIyogO— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 23, 2022 Another big three points, we keep going 👊🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Feny4blukr— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 23, 2022 Great 3 points today. Let's keep it going! 🙏🏾 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/47vzfoYadE— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 23, 2022 Never an easy place to go but a BIG 3 points!! Away end 🔝❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/XFmOQlJ5vC— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 23, 2022 James Maddison was delighted with a hard-earned point. View this post on InstagramA post shared by James Maddison (@madders) Oli Babington caught that one sweetly. 🚨 NON-LEAGUE GOAL OF THE SEASON HAS BEEN SCORED! 🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL!Step forward Oli Babington 😱👏@SoccerAM @NonLeagueCrowd @Ollie_Bayliss @TonyIncenzo @veocamera @TSWesternLeague @swsportsnews @tswlfans #seasiders #goaloftheseason pic.twitter.com/9eJ6Knqub3— Clevedon Town AFC (@ClevedonTownFC) January 23, 2022 Tennis Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run at the Australian Open. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) Golf No putter required for Rory McIlroy. Rory McIlroy hole-out eagle!#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/fvOLsbpJmY— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 23, 2022 And Santiago Tarrio treated the crowd to this remarkable shot. Spaniard @santi_tarrio hit this backward flop-shot during his final round today 🤯#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/TbD7sKNrqy— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 23, 2022 Formula One Jenson Button is excited for the future of Williams Hell yeah!! 💪🏽 https://t.co/0SkubdkSSR— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 23, 2022 Skiing Dave Ryding celebrated victory. “One of the top Austrians said he actually retired because he got beaten by me. Now look.”Doubters, determination and disco dancing – the story of @daveryding 🙌— Team GB (@TeamGB) January 23, 2022 Worth. The. Wait. pic.twitter.com/mExPr9sp3u— Team GB (@TeamGB) January 23, 2022 Skeleton Reminiscing from Lizzy Yarnold. The most successful winter Olympian Britain has ever produced. @LizYarnold takes us through her 'Olympic Memories'.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/JNiIRBxPFV— Team GB (@TeamGB) January 23, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social Man City and Liverpool celebrate victories – Thursday’s sporting social