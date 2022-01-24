Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Jesse Lingard determined to secure move away from Old Trafford

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 7:23 am
Lingard is desperate to get a move away from Man Utd (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lingard is desperate to get a move away from Man Utd (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

The Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.

Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland last June. Eriksen now has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Ajax – Pre Season Friendly – Banks’s Stadium
Mitchel Bakker is on Newcastle’s radar (Nick Potts/PA)

The Telegraph reports Newcastle are closing in on a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Mitchel Bakker. The paper says both sides are circling a £14.5m deal, with discussions over personal terms of the contract the final hurdle to clear.

Arsenal have reportedly hit a road block in their pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. According to The Times, Juventus have come to the table with a £25.1m offer for the 21-year-old. Both Arsenal and Juventus are eager to get a deal done as soon as possible in order to avoid competition from other leading European clubs in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Spain Soccer Copa Del Rey
Liverpool are keeping tabs on Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, right (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Eduardo Camavinga: El Nacional reports Liverpool are monitoring the Real Madrid midfielder’s situation.

Duvan Zapata: The Daily Mirror says Atalanta are willing to loan out the 30-year-old striker, with Newcastle interested in a potential move.

