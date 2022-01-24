Young Derby left-back Dylan Williams completes Chelsea move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea have signed young left-back Dylan Williams from Derby, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Rams’ academy product, who made his debut aged just 16 in an FA Cup clash with Crawley last year, has joined the reigning European champions for an undisclosed fee.

Williams has broken into Wayne Rooney’s first team this season and has made eight appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old had already taken to social media over the weekend to express his delight at the move.

“Wow. I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Thankyou so much for everything the staff and players have done @dcfcofficial. I cannot wait to get started,” he wrote on Instagram.