Luton without suspended Reece Burke for Bristol City clash

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:31 pm
Reece Burke is banned for Tuesday’s visit of Bristol City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luton will be without Reece Burke for Tuesday’s Championship fixture against Bristol City following his red card on Saturday.

Burke saw red at Bramall Lane for a professional foul on Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster as the Hatters fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Top scorer Elijah Adebayo did not start due to a tight hamstring as Admiral Muskwe returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, though he did come off the bench in the second half.

Forwards Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton are nearing returns from injury, but neither were in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Bristol City have injury concerns over Andy King and Rob Atkinson after they were substituted early in the 3-2 win over Cardiff.

King looked frustrated as he came off with a hamstring problem, less than 10 minutes after Atkinson had been withdrawn with a back injury.

Matty James remains out with a foot problem, but Joe Williams returned as an unused substituted after a spell out with a hamstring problem.

Nigel Pearson has confirmed that ex-Norwich defender Timm Klose has been training with the squad as they seek reinforcements due to a long-term injury to Nathan Baker.

