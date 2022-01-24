Rollin Menayese misses out for Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall will be without the suspended Rollin Menayese when they take on Bradford.

The 24-year-old defender was sent off in the 50th minute of the Saddlers’ 2-0 loss to Exeter on Saturday after receiving a second yellow card.

Defender Stephen Ward will also not be involved after he was substituted on the 35th minute through injury.

George Miller dropped to the bench at the weekend but the frontman could return to the starting XI to face his former club.

The Bantams have fresh injury concerns of their own as they prepare to travel to the West Midlands.

Striker Lee Angol will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Rochdale on Saturday.

Elliott Watt was also replaced in the 25th minute of the same game after sustaining a medial-ligament injury and will definitely miss out on Tuesday.

Derek Adams brought in new goalkeeper Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth on Monday and he could go straight into the starting line-up.