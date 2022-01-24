Aberdeen sign Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen say they have beaten “stiff competition” from suitors in Scotland and Europe to sign Holland Under-19 international winger Vicente Besuijen.

The 20-year-old former Roma youth player has signed until the summer of 2026 after completing a move from Den Haag.

The Colombian-born attacker played 30 times in the Eredivisie last season and has scored six goals and delivered 10 assists this term in the second tier.

Manager Stephen Glass said in a statement: “Vicente is a very exciting talent and a player the club fought hard to secure as we believe he has a bright future in the game.

“This is an important piece of investment, similar to when Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie arrived at the club, and it aligns with our commitment to give young players a clear pathway in their careers.

“It is vital we continue to strike the correct balance between experience and youth, but we believe Vicente is a player who will continue to flourish, and we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie.

“It was clear in discussions that he had a desire to pull on the red jersey and is excited about representing Aberdeen.

“We look forward to working with Vicente to continue his development.”