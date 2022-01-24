Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Matt Godden again missing when Coventry take on Stoke

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 2:23 pm
Coventry's Matt Godden underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix last week (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Coventry’s Matt Godden underwent emergency surgery to remove his appendix last week (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Coventry are set to again be without top scorer Matt Godden when they host Stoke on Tuesday evening.

The forward missed Saturday’s 2-1 loss to QPR after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix three days earlier.

Fankaty Dabo and Ian Maatsen have been recovering from groin and hamstring issues respectively.

Mark Robins’ Sky Blues, 10th in the table, have won only one of their last eight Championship games.

Stoke defender Ben Wilmot could make a return to the matchday squad after a back injury.

Sam Surridge (knee) was another absent for Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Fulham and is not expected to be available this time either.

The Potters also have the likes of Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Jordan Thompson, Harry Souttar and Joe Bursik sidelined.

Michael O’Neill’s men are one place and one point above Coventry in the table.

