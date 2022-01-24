Matt Godden again missing when Coventry take on Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry are set to again be without top scorer Matt Godden when they host Stoke on Tuesday evening.

The forward missed Saturday’s 2-1 loss to QPR after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix three days earlier.

Fankaty Dabo and Ian Maatsen have been recovering from groin and hamstring issues respectively.

Mark Robins’ Sky Blues, 10th in the table, have won only one of their last eight Championship games.

Stoke defender Ben Wilmot could make a return to the matchday squad after a back injury.

Sam Surridge (knee) was another absent for Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Fulham and is not expected to be available this time either.

The Potters also have the likes of Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Jordan Thompson, Harry Souttar and Joe Bursik sidelined.

Michael O’Neill’s men are one place and one point above Coventry in the table.