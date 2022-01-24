Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass suggests more new arrivals could join Vicente Besuijen at Aberdeen

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 3:11 pm
Stephen Glass has not ruled out further arrivals at Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Glass has not ruled out further arrivals at Pittodrie (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass did not rule out further signings after beating “stiff competition” to sign Holland Under-19 international winger Vicente Besuijen on Monday.

The 20-year-old former Roma youth international has signed until the summer of 2026 to join from ADO Den Haag, the second signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of American midfielder Dante Polvara.

The Dons kept Besuijen’s arrival quiet until everything had been agreed, with his signing coming amid continuing links to Celtic winger Mikey Johnson.

Asked if further signings could be expected, Glass said: “We’re happy with what we’ve done today. We’ve got a game to concentrate on now.

“There’s always stuff in the background, and if there’s anything to announce we will do so as we did today.

“But this one we managed to keep under wraps, which is nice.”

Besuijen made 30 appearances for Den Haag in the Eredivisie last season, and has six goals and 10 assists in the Dutch second tier this season.

“There was a lot of competition to sign a player at that level, and we’re delighted Vicente chose us, and delighted the club backed the decision making,” Glass added.

“He’s an attacking player, he can play anywhere across the front, and he’s had a really good pedigree in the top league in Holland, a big club in Den Haag. I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him progress.”

With Aberdeen having faced competition to sign Besuijen, Glass said the club’s history of developing young players was a factor.

“When you’re in demand you get the opportunity and the luxury to pick,” he said. “There are multiple reasons he’s chosen to come here and the history of the club is one of them.”

The Dons have paid an undisclosed fee to Den Haag but Glass said that did not mean exits were inevitable as Ryan Hedges and Calvin Ramsey are linked with moves away – with the latter said to be interesting Serie A club Bologna.

“The two things are not linked at all,” Glass said. “Ryan is still with us and unless any club comes up with the right money…he’ll still be here and helping us.

“(Calvin), there’s no update. He’s an Aberdeen player…There’s interest from a lot of people in Calvin. Any bids go to the board.

“If it gets to a level that I need to know about I’ll be told but we’ve not got to that stage yet so either there are no bids, or they’re very far from where they should be.”

Besuijen will not be available for Tuesday’s trip to St Mirren as the Colombia-born player waits for his work permit to come through.

Although Aberdeen beat the Buddies 4-1 at home last month, they suffered a 3-2 defeat on their last visit to Paisley, having allowed St Mirren to come from behind following the 51st minute dismissal of Teddy Jenks.

Glass is braced for a tough encounter but wants Aberdeen to apply pressure to those around them in the battle for Europe.

“We know that over the next week or two there’s a big opportunity to put points on the board,” he said.

“All the teams around us are playing each other but those things are only important if we take care of our own business.”

