Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harry Bunn will not be risked as struggling Scunthorpe take on Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 3:25 pm
Scunthorpe will be without Harry Bunn against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scunthorpe will be without Harry Bunn against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Harry Bunn is unavailable for lowly Scunthorpe’s League Two clash at home to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old winger was replaced just before half-time in the Iron’s 1-0 loss to Newport at the weekend and will not be risked for the midweek clash.

Hayden Hackney will serve his second game of a six-match ban after admitting to a charge of spitting at an opponent against Exeter earlier this month.

New loan signing Tyrese Sinclair is expected to make his debut for the second-bottom side after the midfielder completed a move from Mansfield until the end of the season on Monday.

Alfie Kilgour is doubtful for the trip north after he was left out of the Rovers squad that drew 1-1 against Swindon last time out.

The 23-year-old defender recently returned to action following a knee injury but suffered a reaction from recent playing time and Tuesday’s fixture could come too soon.

Cian Harries missed out on Saturday due to a stiff neck but the defender could return in time for the game at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Sam Finley scored on his return to the side at the weekend and is expected to retain his spot in midfield.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal