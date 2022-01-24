Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Hartigan could return for AFC Wimbledon’s clash against Ipswich

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 3:31 pm
AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan could return for the visit of Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
AFC Wimbledon could welcome back Anthony Hartigan for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

AFC Wimbledon could welcome back Anthony Hartigan for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Ipswich.

The midfielder has been struggling with a stomach issue and missed the 1-1 draw at Burton on Saturday despite returning to training.

Henry Lawrence and Aaron Pressley (both hamstring) remain absent for Mark Robinson’s men.

The Dons are winless in six league outings, with Ollie Palmer’s goal at Burton their first in 460 minutes of action.

Ipswich have no fresh injury concerns as they look to build on a promising start under Kieran McKenna.

The former Manchester United assistant has led the Tractor Boys to three wins from four games since taking charge.

He will still be without injured duo Hayden Coulson and Jon Nolan for the trip to south London.

Tyreece Simpson could play some part after the 19-year-old striker was recalled from a loan spell at Swindon, while Bristol City loanee Tyreeq Bakinson is pushing for his first start.

