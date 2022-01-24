Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of new Covid cases in Premier League falls for fourth week running

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 3:51 pm
The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen to its lowest total since December 5 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen to its lowest total since the start of December.

There were 16 new positive cases recorded in the latest round of testing from January 17 to 23, with 6,221 Covid-19 tests administered on players and club staff.

Only two positive Covid-19 tests were actually recorded between January 21 and 23 from the 2,090 tests conducted.

Southampton v Manchester City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton was among a full round of Premier League fixtures to be played last weekend (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Premier League statement read: “This is the fourth week in a row the number of positive results has decreased and the lowest number of positives in a week since December 5.

“The safety of everyone remains a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.

“The League has reverted to its emergency measures and has increased testing of players and club staff.”

The Premier League’s emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League is using lateral flow tests and anyone who tests positive then takes a PCR test to confirm the result.

The league’s latest round of fixtures over the weekend before the two-week international break went ahead in full, with all 10 games played.

