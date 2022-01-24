Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spireites suspend boss James Rowe following allegations of misconduct

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 3:55 pm
Manager James Rowe has been suspended by Chesterfield. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chesterfield have suspended manager James Rowe over allegations of misconduct.

The National League leaders announced on Monday that Rowe, who was appointed in November 2020, is currently under investigation.

Assistant manager Danny Webb will handle first-team affairs in the interim, it was confirmed.

“Chesterfield FC can confirm that James Rowe has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct,” a club statement read.

“Danny Webb will take charge of the team.”

“As the matter is subject to an investigation, the club is unable to make further comment until that investigation is complete.”

Chesterfield currently sit top of the table on goal difference ahead of Halifax, with Rowe having taken the reigns 14 months ago following a successful stint in charge of Gloucester.

