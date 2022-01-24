Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new worries for Fleetwood ahead of Plymouth clash

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 4:39 pm
Ipswich loanee Toto Nsiala is yet to make his full debut for Fleetwood since joining on loan (Joe GIddens/PA)
Ipswich loanee Toto Nsiala is yet to make his full debut for Fleetwood since joining on loan (Joe GIddens/PA)

Fleetwood have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the visit of Plymouth.

The Cod Army are still without some players recovering from coronavirus but the squeeze on Stephen Crainey’s squad is easing.

Ipswich loanee Toto Nsiala is pushing for his full debut having come off the bench in the last two games, including Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton.

Midfielder Harrison Biggins was back among the substitutes at The Valley and could also be in contention, with captain Jordan Rossiter a long-term absentee.

Plymouth lost at home to Lincoln after conceding a last-minute goal at the weekend but have no new setbacks in terms of players available.

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are missing for the foreseeable future, with the latter ruled out for the season earlier this month as he requires knee surgery.

Ryan Hardie is likely to come into the reckoning having missed the last two games, with Danny Mayor (back) also fit.

Alfie Lewis is yet to make his full debut since joining from St Patrick’s.

