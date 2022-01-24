No new worries for Fleetwood ahead of Plymouth clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare for the visit of Plymouth.

The Cod Army are still without some players recovering from coronavirus but the squeeze on Stephen Crainey’s squad is easing.

Ipswich loanee Toto Nsiala is pushing for his full debut having come off the bench in the last two games, including Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton.

Midfielder Harrison Biggins was back among the substitutes at The Valley and could also be in contention, with captain Jordan Rossiter a long-term absentee.

Plymouth lost at home to Lincoln after conceding a last-minute goal at the weekend but have no new setbacks in terms of players available.

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are missing for the foreseeable future, with the latter ruled out for the season earlier this month as he requires knee surgery.

Ryan Hardie is likely to come into the reckoning having missed the last two games, with Danny Mayor (back) also fit.

Alfie Lewis is yet to make his full debut since joining from St Patrick’s.