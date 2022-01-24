Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Joshua denies he has stepped aside for Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 6:59 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 7:45 pm
Anthony Joshua was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in September (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua has dismissed suggestions he has signed a £15million deal to step aside from his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Reports claimed the British fighter was willing to allow Ukrainian Usyk to instead fight Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight bout.

But Joshua has emphatically quashed such talk.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter by talkSPORT’s online boxing editor Michael Benson, the 32-year-old said: “You know what’s mad about all these interviews I see?

“I see certain interviews that quote what I said and I think to myself, ‘I haven’t done no interviews’.

“I’m hearing people saying: ‘AJ accepts £15million to step aside’. I ain’t signed no contract; I ain’t seen no contract.

“So as it stands, stop listening to the bulls**t until it comes from me. I’m the man in control of my own destiny, I’m the man that handles my business.”

Joshua lost his heavyweight world titles to Usyk on points in September, before fellow Briton Fury defeated Deontay Wilder the following month to defend his WBC crown.

Fury’s promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren have reportedly been pushing for Dillian Whyte – the mandatory challenger to the WBC belt – to agree terms to step aside, while also speaking to Joshua’s team.

“I’m a smart individual and I make calculated decisions every step of the way,” Joshua continued.

“Don’t listen to the bulls**t from other sources. If I tell you something then you know it’s real.”

